Video: Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Chelsea ahead of Premier League clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has aimed a subtle dig at Chelsea for splashing the cash to solve their problems.

Todd Boehly has spent nearly 500 million pounds on various signings since taking over the club last summer. This includes nearly 150m spent just this month alone.

And the German touched the subject in his pre-match press conference. He said:

“Chelsea fix problems differently to us.” “I can’t see investment stopping in the future, so that means we have to do it as well.” “I believe in coaching, developing, and team building 100%. But meanwhile the managers out there, they are all good and they believe in that as well.” “So, if they start spending then if we don’t spend you will have a problem. I am not sure they can do that for the next 10 years though.”