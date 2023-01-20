(Video) Richarlison and Carragher put history behind them and enjoy warm-up together on pitch

Richarlison and Jamie Carragher shared a special moment on the pitch on Thursday night after their rocky past.

Richarlison and Carragher have shared plenty of back-and-forths on social media, particularly during the former’s time at Everton.

Carragher has been vocal about his disappointment in some of Richarlison’s theatrics on the pitch, but they appeared to put their past behind them on Thursday night, sharing a nice moment as Richarlison warmed up ahead of Tottenham’s game against Manchester City.

Now he’s left Everton, maybe Carragher will start to appreciate the Brazilian a little more…

