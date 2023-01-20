Richarlison and Jamie Carragher shared a special moment on the pitch on Thursday night after their rocky past.

Richarlison and Carragher have shared plenty of back-and-forths on social media, particularly during the former’s time at Everton.

Carragher has been vocal about his disappointment in some of Richarlison’s theatrics on the pitch, but they appeared to put their past behind them on Thursday night, sharing a nice moment as Richarlison warmed up ahead of Tottenham’s game against Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher joins in with Richarlison's warm up ? Friends again? ? @Carra23 pic.twitter.com/yMbRaamKX0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2023

Now he’s left Everton, maybe Carragher will start to appreciate the Brazilian a little more…