According to Express journalist Ryan Taylor there’s aa £3.3 million agreement between West Ham and Wolves about the signing of defender Craig Dawson.

Last summer, the Midlands club had expressed interest in signing Dawson, who was eager to return to the north to be nearer to his family, but a deal never materialized.

With just six months left on his contract with the Hammers, the defender will now get his wish to leave East London after a deal worth over £3 million was agreed this week.

Taylor took to his personal Twitter to provide an update on the player’s move. He tweeted: “Lots of movement at Wolves: Craig Dawson set for medical after £3.3m fee agreed with West Ham…”