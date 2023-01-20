West Ham star defender Tosin Adarabioyo is on West Ham United’s radar for a January transfer.

Dean Jones, a transfer expert, believes it is unlikely Fulham will move the 25-year-old to the Hammers in the middle of the campaign but the Hammers have made an enquiry.

”Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham is somebody they’ve looked at to try and figure out whether he’s available.I think there was a time when Tosin would have been gettable, I’m not sure that moment is right now.”

Moyes is keen to add another centre-back after rumours Craig Dawson is on his way to join Wolves in 3.3m deal.

The 25-year-old is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, quick on the ground, and strong in the air.