West Ham’s next manager decision made as David Moyes is set to be dismissed

West Ham have already decided who their new manager will be as reports indicate that David Moyes is set to be sacked.

That’s according to Daily Star who claims that the Hammers hierarchy have already chosen who will replace the Scotsman.

Moyes is under intense pressure, with his West Ham team having won just one of their last seven Premier League games.

And, due to their poor performances this season, they find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle with the season half over.

The Daily Star reports that the owners of West Ham have made up their mind and decided that Rafa Benitez will replace Moyes as the coach of the team at the London Stadium.

Benitez, who is currently unemployed, was previously the coach of Everton but was let go about a year ago. However, it is uncertain when he will return to coach in the Premier League.

Benitez has extensive managerial experience in England, having previously led Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Everton. The former Napoli, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid manager has been out of work since Everton fired him a year ago after a run of nine defeats in 13 games.

The report also suggests that the West Ham board are still ‘reluctant’ to sack Moyes but they are aware of the situation the club are in at the moment and a defeat against Everton could really be a huge blow to West Ham’s chances of staying up.

With David Moyes reportedly on the verge of being fired, it may not be long before we see Rafa at the London Stadium.