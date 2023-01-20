“What a disgrace!” – Collymore slams Man City fans who booed Citizens at half-time vs Spurs

Fans who booed the Manchester City team at half-time during their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night are a ‘disgrace’.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the fans inside the Etihad Stadium last night should have got behind the Citizens, instead of booing them, after the side trailed Spurs 2-0 at half-time.

City fell behind to two quick-fire goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal, and although the defending champions were far from at their best during the game’s first 45 minutes, they we arguably still the better team.

However, following Simon Hooper’s half-time whistle, large sections of fans inside the Etihad were heard booing their team off the pitch, and Collymore thinks their frustration was unjust.

“Man City fans booing the team at halftime on Thursday night against Tottenham Hotspur – what a disgrace!” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m not sure if there’s a new generation of champagne City fans who have only ever experienced top-quality football and win after win, or not, but on what planet are those fans who booed living?

“They’ve got arguably the best squad in the world and are managed by arguably the best manager in the world. Yes, they were down 2-0 at halftime, but with a whole second half still to play, get behind the team – don’t boo them off the pitch. Let’s be honest – it wasn’t like Spurs had dominated them for 45 minutes.

