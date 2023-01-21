Reports suggest Jesse Marsch is in contact with midfielder Azzedine Ounahi over a January deal.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the Leeds United boss has spoken directly with the Moroccan international to try and bring him to Elland Road this winter.

The Whites have already overseen the arrivals of centre-back Maximilian Wober from RB Salzburg and forward Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. Now, Marsch is looking to bolster his squad further with the 22-year-old Angers star.

Ounahi, who impressed on the biggest stage whilst representing his national team at the World Cup, has reportedly expressed his concerns surrounding a potential relegation from the top flight should he complete the move, Jacobs confirmed whilst talking on the JustJoeFootball podcast. He also questioned the manager about what role he would play in the Leeds setup.

The Yorkshire side currently sit 16th placed in the league table and could have back-to-back fixtures forthcoming against in-form rivals Manchester United.

Journalist weighs in on Leeds’ interest in Ounahi

Jacobs said: “It’s the right time for Ounahi to move so that will give Leeds confidence, it is also to my understanding he’s spoken directly to Jesse Marsch about his role.

“About the team, about a plan if Leeds themselves were to go down that’s the only thing that may go through the player’s mind in terms of if he joins now and Leeds get relegated, then he goes from one relegation scrap to another.”