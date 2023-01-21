Controversial WAG Wanda Nara suffers embarrassing nip slip on Instagram live, does not notice for almost a minute

Wanda Nara, an Argentine model and notorious WAG was left red-faced during an Instagram live stream earlier this week.

During the live stream, Nara was seen smiling, pouting and sticking her tongue out while laying in bed with one of her friends.

However, she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, where her right nipple accidentally became visible to her 15 million followers.

The former partner of Mauro Icardi was wearing a loose-fitting black top, which unfortunately did not provide enough coverage, and she was not wearing a bra.

This resulted in her nipple slipping out and being visible throughout the duration of the video broadcast.

To make matter worse, she did not notice the slip for almost a minute.

The unlucky incident could land the 36-year-old in hot water with Instagram, as nudity is prohibited by the platform’s community guidelines.

Any punishment would be a setback for her millions of online followers, who would be denied access to her racy content. Nara frequently teases her fans by showing off her body in bikinis, lingerie, and other racy attire.

In addition to the wardrobe malfunction, Wanda Nara had an eventful 2022.

She separated from her footballer husband and agent Mauro Icardi after an explosive end to their eight-year marriage.

Before she was seen publicly with her new toy boy rapper boyfriend, and starring in one of his music videos, Nara had accused Icardi of cheating on her.

This footage elicited an angry response from Icardi, who took to Instagram to respond to his estranged wife’s actions.

The two of them tried to salvage their marriage by jetting off to the Maldives but it was not fruitful.

Icardi now plays for Turkish club Galatasaray on loan from PSG and has scored 5 goals and fours assists in nine appearances.