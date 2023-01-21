Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked by the Everton board following today’s 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

According to Mail Sport, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was present at the London Stadium to watch on as the Toffees suffered their sixth loss in seven matches.

It is the first time since October 2021 that Moshiri has watched his team in person and he reportedly left without speaking to Lampard and offered no comment on his future as manager when questioned by the press after the match.

Several sources heading into today’s fixture stressed that Lampard’s future could be determined by the result, and after the one-sided performance in which his side offered no response to Jarrod Bowen’s brace, his time in the dugout could end imminently.

Everton face fight to survive in top flight

Next up for the Blues are matches against Premier League leaders Arsenal and Merseyside rivals Liverpool – they will enter both as significant underdogs given their current form.

Everton sit 19th in the table and face a vigorous fight for survival.