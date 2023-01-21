Frank Lampard close to being sacked following West Ham loss – Everton’s 11th defeat

Everton FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked by the Everton board following today’s 2-0 loss against West Ham United.

According to Mail Sport, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was present at the London Stadium to watch on as the Toffees suffered their sixth loss in seven matches.

It is the first time since October 2021 that Moshiri has watched his team in person and he reportedly left without speaking to Lampard and offered no comment on his future as manager when questioned by the press after the match.

Several sources heading into today’s fixture stressed that Lampard’s future could be determined by the result, and after the one-sided performance in which his side offered no response to Jarrod Bowen’s brace, his time in the dugout could end imminently.

More Stories / Latest News
Michael Owen voices sympathy for Liverpool forward after missed chances against Chelsea
Steven Gerrard disagrees with James Milner post-match admission about Anfield’s pitch
Saturday’s Premier League round-up: Stalemate at Anfield, Hammers smash Toffees

Everton face fight to survive in top flight

Next up for the Blues are matches against Premier League leaders Arsenal and Merseyside rivals Liverpool – they will enter both as significant underdogs given their current form.

Everton sit 19th in the table and face a vigorous fight for survival.

More Stories Everton Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.