“I’ll fly to Dortmund” – Steven Gerrard willing to help Liverpool get Jude Bellingham

Liverpool FC
Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top target this summer as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season which has caused them major problems this campaign.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the hottest properties in world football and the Reds face competition from Real Madrid to get the 19-year-old.

Interested parties will need to pay the German club £150m to land the England international, who has yet to decide where he will play his football next season but Steven Gerrard put up a strong case for his former club on BT Sport on Saturday morning.

Jude Bellingham in action for Borussia Dortmund.
When asked what midfielder he would like to see at Liverpool next season by BT Sport, Gerrard said Bellingham and mentioned the Reds’ recent success, the manager, and the stadium as reasons why he should join the Merseyside club.

Gerrard then stated that he would help Liverpool land the midfielder by saying via Paul Gorst: “All he needs to do is give me a date in the diary when he’s free and I’ll fly to Dortmund to talk about [a move].”

