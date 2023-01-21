Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto has been in impressive form lately and the 19-year-old Italian attacker has been urged to remain grounded and work hard.

Leads manager Jesse Marsch has heaped praise on the talented young attacker claiming that Gnonto is a special young player and a very likable guy.

He also added the biggest challenge for the youngster will be to keep his teammate Crysencio Summerville grounded. Summerville has a bit of a questionable attitude but he is close friends with the Italian attacker and therefore Marsch has joked that the 19-year-old should take the responsibility of keeping the American attacker in check.

Marsch said: “No problem at all. He wants to train every day. He is a special young man, in a good way. Likeable guy. The biggest challenge he has is to keep Cree grounded, same way he is.”

Gnonto will be hoping to continue his development with regular football at Leeds. The 19-year-old certainly has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker with experience and coaching.

Leads have decided to bring in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim to improve their attack this month and it remains to be seen whether the talented young Italian can nail down a starting berth despite the recent arrivals.