Jurgen Klopp was furious with Joe Gomez for a dismal pass in this afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

The three points were crucial to both sides’ hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, however, the early kick-off ended a stalemate with the points shared.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman was on commentary for the match, which was broadcasted by BT Sport, and highlighted a moment that put the Merseyside team in danger in their own half.

Shortly before the interval, Gomez sent a loose pass back to his goalkeeper, Alisson, that was a little too short to fall straight into the Brazilian’s feet.

The back-pass put Alisson under pressure to quickly react and meet the ball, which consequently left the German boss vexed at the defender.

McManaman pointed it out on commentary, saying: “Jurgen Klopp again not happy. You don’t need to go back to the ‘keeper. You might as well clear your lines rather than the goalkeeper kicking it out of play.”

Alisson’s heroics save the day again

Alisson was undoubtedly Liverpool’s Man of the Match today and it’s not the first time this season his heroics have rescued points for the club. When the attackers appear to be having an off-day, the 30-year-old is often the most reliable figure on the field to save his side when they need him.