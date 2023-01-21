Manchester United could be without three key players for highly-anticipated Arsenal clash

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag and his men have made the trip to London to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon.

Manchester United will already be without midfield maestro Casemiro due to the Brazilian picking up a fifth yellow card midweek and consequently being forced to serve a one-match suspension.

However, two notable omissions from the travelling squad are Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial, as per Manchester Evening News. The full squad can be found below.

This means the Dutch manager will likely rely on new signing Wout Weghorst to lead the line with Aaron Wan-Bissaka taking the position at right-back.

More Stories / Latest News
Steven Gerrard suggests two players that should have started against Chelsea in must-win clash
Jurgen Klopp fumes at Joe Gomez for sloppy pass in Chelsea clash this afternoon
World Cup star has spoken to Leeds manager regarding a potential January switch

Arsenal’s season so far

The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign so far, dating back to September. Since then, Arsenal have been unbeaten and sit on top of the table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, which could extend to eight points with a win tomorrow.

More Stories Arsenal Erik ten Hag Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.