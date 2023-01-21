Manchester United could be without three key players for highly-anticipated Arsenal clash

Erik ten Hag and his men have made the trip to London to face Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates tomorrow afternoon.

Manchester United will already be without midfield maestro Casemiro due to the Brazilian picking up a fifth yellow card midweek and consequently being forced to serve a one-match suspension.

However, two notable omissions from the travelling squad are Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial, as per Manchester Evening News. The full squad can be found below.

Today's travelling squad vs Arsenal: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Mainoo, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Elanga, Antony, Pellistri, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst. pic.twitter.com/0TMUVF9FSe — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) January 21, 2023

This means the Dutch manager will likely rely on new signing Wout Weghorst to lead the line with Aaron Wan-Bissaka taking the position at right-back.

Arsenal’s season so far

The Red Devils have handed Arsenal their only loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign so far, dating back to September. Since then, Arsenal have been unbeaten and sit on top of the table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, which could extend to eight points with a win tomorrow.