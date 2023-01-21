Michael Owen voices sympathy for Liverpool forward after missed chances against Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has voiced his sympathy for new signing Cody Gakpo. 

The 23-year-old started his second Premier League game for Liverpool this afternoon in an early kick-off clash with Chelsea at Anfield.

The match was tightly contested with both sides coming close to opening the scoring, but ultimately failing in their pursuit of a win. The three points were absolutely crucial to either team’s hopes of a top-four finish, though in the end, they had to settle for one apiece.

Gakpo was one particular figure who struggled to be clinical in front of goal; he fired off seven shots, the most of any player, with just one forcing a save from Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Dutchman is yet to register his first goal in red despite having a prolific start to the season with PSV, in which he scored 13 goals and assisted 17.

Michael Owen empathises with Gakpo

However, Owen has backed the new £40 million arrival amid criticism of his performance today. He said on Premier League Productions: “I feel sorry for him actually because he’s coming into a team that are really inconsistent and drained of all confidence that we’ve seen in the past. 

He had a couple of half-chances today [against Chelsea] and it’s clear he’s trying. I’m sure he’s going to be a good signing for the future but at the moment, I would defy even Lionel Messi to come in and look good in this team because it’s really struggling.”

