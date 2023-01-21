Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

The talented young winger was a key player for Everton last season and he helped them survive the relegation battle.

However, his form has been indifferent this season and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees are prepared to sell him.

As per reports, Newcastle are prepared to make a move for the young winger this month and Everton have had enquiries from Tottenham and Chelsea as well.

Gordon has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the near future and a move to Newcastle could be ideal for him.

He would be able to play with far more freedom and less pressure at Newcastle and that will only aid his development.

Furthermore, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has a proven track record of developing young players and he could work wonders with the Everton starlet.

The Toffees are currently involved in a relegation battle and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sell a key player in January.

Gordon has not been at his best this season but he still remains an important player for Frank Lampard and his departure this month could be a damaging blow for the Toffees. Meanwhile, Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Gordon would be a superb long-term investment for them.