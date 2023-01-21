Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is said to be nearing a surprise move to Turkish club Besiktas.

His season has been hampered with injury and is currently out with a calf problem which has resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Newcastle, leaving his future uncertain.

If he moves to Turkey, he would join Dele Alli, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Everton.

According to Spor Arena (via Daily Mail), Besiktas are in talks with Newcastle and Shelvey about a possible move away from St James’ Park.

It is understood that talks with the Turkish club have been positive, despite the fact that the former Liverpool midfielder is currently out injured and is expected to return only in late February or March.

There has been much speculation over Shelvey’s future and as the Magpies continue to spend heavily, the 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, may decide to exit in order to find minutes elsewhere.

Besiktas reportedly wants to send Alli back to Everton due to his struggles, but any return appears unlikely given that his loan agreement does not include a break clause.

If Shelvey decides to leave St James’ Park, the Turkish giants will be hoping for a more positive impact.