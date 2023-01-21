Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make an offer to Chelsea to secure the services of Hakim Ziyech on loan, according to Dean Jones.

90Min suggests that the Magpies are currently evaluating multiple options to strengthen their attacking line in the January transfer window.

Ziyech, who has seen limited playing time at Chelsea, has been told he can leave according to the report and is said to be among the players on Eddie Howe’s radar.

Given his fall down the pecking order at Chelsea, a loan move to Newcastle United could provide him with an opportunity to regain his form and secure regular playing time.

Newcastle United have loaned out forward Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old’s loan deal includes an option for Forest to acquire him on a permanent basis until 2024, as reported by BBC Sport.

With the recent additions of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk to the team, it is likely that Ziyech’s position in the team has dropped even further.

Several clubs will be after Ziyech this summer and according to Dean Jones, Newcastle will make an offer for the Moroccan.

He told GiveMeSport: