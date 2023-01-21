Tottenham Hotspur may be reconsidering their interest in Sporting wing-back Pedro Porro as head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly concerned about his physical profile, as per journalist Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Porro as their current right-wing-back options have not met expectations.

Players like Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty, and Djed Spence have all underperformed, leading to potential interest in Porro, who has been excelling in Lisbon and has a release clause of around £40m.

However, Conte may have doubts about Porro’s ability to adapt to his style of play, as he prefers his wing-backs to be physical players.

This has been reported on the Last Word On Spurs podcast, where Kilpatrick said that Conte may have concerns that Porro might be “a bit slight” and not everyone may be completely sold on him.