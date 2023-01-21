An overview of Saturday’s Premier League action across the day with six matches taking place.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

The three points of the match were absolutely crucial to either side’s top-four hopes, however, they failed to find the back of the net and consequently saw the points shared at Anfield. New Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk made his debut late in the second half and looked like a bright spark for the Blues but was unable to finish off two promising chances in front of the travelling support.

Chelsea remain 10th whilst Liverpool sit ninth. Brentford separates the two teams, though all three are level on points.

Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth took the lead in the first half through Jaidon Anthony in the 28th minute, with the Cherries hoping to pick up their first win in four matches, but a late equaliser from Sam Surridge rescued a point for Steve Cooper’s side, who returned to haunt his former team at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have consequently fallen into the bottom three and Forest sit in 13th place.

Leicester City 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton were looking to pick up their third consecutive win against an out-of-form Leicester side. The Seagulls took the lead in the 27th minute through recent star performer Kaoru Mitoma, before Marc Albrighton equalised for the Foxes just 11 minutes later.

Harvey Barnes then put Leicester ahead in the 63rd minute and Evan Ferguson netted a late goal to take a point back to the Amex in the 88th minute. James Maddison returned from injury during the match.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are 14th. Brighton are in sixth.

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa

The Saints remain rock bottom of the league table after failing to take anything from their clash with Unai Emery’s men.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute in Villa’s first match without Danny Ings. Villa are 11th placed following the match.

West Ham United 2-0 Everton

Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the weekend for neutral viewers, as the pressure on both managers could not be any higher right now. There was endless speculation heading into the game that either David Moyes or Frank Lampard would see their managerial reign come to an end if they oversaw defeat.

It was the latter that did, and whilst there are yet to be any further updates coming out of Goodison Park, the Everton board are likely to hold key meetings tonight regarding the future of the Toffees. It was Jarrod Bowen’s brace that separated the two relegation candidates.

The Irons have managed to crawl out of the top three to 15th place whilst the Blues are 19th and joint on points with Southampton in 20th.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United

Another stalemate took place at Selhurst Park with the Eagles now picking up points in consecutive matches against top-four sides; Manchester United midweek and now the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s rampant Newcastle side were unable to see out a win but have extended their remarkable unbeaten run to 15 league games and picked up a 12th clean sheet.