Sir Alex Ferguson sends Jurgen Klopp classy message ahead of German coach reaching huge landmark

Saturday will see Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp manage his 1000th match in football as the Reds face Chelsea at Anfield in the early kickoff.

The German coach is likely not thinking about the milestone in his career heading into the match as his team are in desperate need of three points if they are to somehow finish in the top four this season.

Nevertheless, speaking on behalf of the League Manager’s Association, Sir Alex Ferguson praised the success of Klopp during his 22-year career and sent the German coach a lovely message.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA 1000 club,” said the former Man United manager via the Liverpool Echo.

“Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to the role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management.

“The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football’s elite.”

Klopp will join the likes of Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Bill Shankly and Carlo Ancelotti as figures to have reached the remarkable landmark having accumulated the games across stints with Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

The 55-year-old will be hoping to mark the occasion with a win against Chelsea, which would make his day extra special.