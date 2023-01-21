(Picture) Southampton vs Aston Villa postponed after 40 minutes due to a drone flying over the stadium

Saturday’s Premier League clash between Southampton and Aston Villa has been postponed due to a drone entering the stadium.

The referee paused play after being alerted to the object that had made its way into Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Both sets of players were called off the field of play and told to enter their respective dressing rooms.

The score was 0-0 prior to the incident and play has since resumed between the sides, who will be keen to get straight back into action.

