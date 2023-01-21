Steven Gerrard admits wish to return to Premier League management following Aston Villa sacking

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has expressed his desire to return to Premier League management, stating that he wishes he still was a top-flight manager, following his dismissal from Aston Villa.

Since October 2022, Gerrard has been out of the game, and was present as an analyst for BT Sport during the match between Liverpool and Chelsea which ended in a 0-0 draw.

During the match, which was Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th as a manager, presenter Lynsey Hipgrave asked Gerrard about his thoughts on Klopp’s achievement and whether he would like to return to football management. Gerrard responded:

“I wish I still was. I think when you’re around the pitch, in the stadium, you see the teams come in, you speak to Jurgen, you get that buzz of a feeling of a matchday – I don’t think I’ll ever lose that or not want to be involved in that. “I am enjoying it at the moment being around my family, watching football. I’m enjoying being back here today stress-free, but I think if you love the game and you’ve got it in your DNA you’re always going to miss it.”

Recently, Gerrard was linked to the position of Poland’s national team coach, however, the Polish Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza has downplayed the possibility of Gerrard getting the job as they are looking for a coach with previous experience at international level and Paulo Bento, who has managed Portugal, is now considered as the prime candidate for the role.