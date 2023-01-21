Steven Gerrard has contradicted James Milner’s post-match comment about the conditions of the pitch at Anfield.

Liverpool oversaw a stalemate at home today in a tightly-contested clash with Chelsea in the early kick-off. Kai Havertz opened the scoring within five minutes but it was later ruled out by VAR due to an offside by the goalscorer.

Both sides have been plagued by injuries since the beginning of the campaign, which will have played a significant part in their lacklustre starts to the season, as both Chelsea and Liverpool require every point they can get to try and finish in the top four of the table.

James Milner started ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to the 24-year-old recovering from a slight injury that had kept him out of training.

Milner captained the side until late in the second half when Jordan Henderson was introduced.

Gerrard disagrees with Milner’s statement

Post-match, the 37-year-old spoke to BT Sport and pointed out one element of the game that he believes disadvantaged the team. He said: “It was tough, two teams who aren’t obviously playing their best at this moment in time, that’s why you have to win that battle.

“The pitch didn’t make it overly easy to play as much as we’d like but we could have made it easier for ourselves by maybe having an extra touch or moving a bit more. There wasn’t many options at times and again, that’s something we could work on.”

“You saw the fight out there from the boys and the chances to win it, they had chances to win it you know so that’s something we can tighten up on.”

However, former club captain Gerrard was on punditry for the match and contradicted Milner’s statement, adding: “It looked perfect to me when I was walking on it before the game so I’ll have to disagree with that one.”