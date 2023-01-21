Steven Gerrard was on punditry for Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea this afternoon and has suggested two players he would have named in the starting lineup.

The former Liverpool captain joined BT Sport throughout the clash to weigh in on the highly-anticipated game that ultimately ended a goalless stalemate at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp had opted to deploy 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in what is usually Fabinho’s place at the heart of midfield, due to the youngster displaying an impressive performance midweek against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Club captain Jordan Henderson also started the game on the bench, with Klopp utilising the returning Naby Keita along with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott in the middle of the pitch.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea came close to breaking the deadlock throughout the 90 minutes, however, they ultimately failed to find the back of the net and the points were shared on the day.

Gerrard questions Klopp’s midfield selection

Gerrard expressed his shock at the manager’s choice of lineup, saying: “I was surprised by the team selection. I thought in the fixture he would have put Henderson and Fabinho in to be more aggressive and try jump Chelsea on the higher up.”