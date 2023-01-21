Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Swedish winger Jesper Karlsson.

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, the 24-year-old Swedish winger is on the radar of the London club but they are not the only Premier League site monitoring the player.

Apparently, the likes of Brighton and Fulham are interested in the player as well.

Tottenham could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack and Karlsson could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. His compatriot Dejan Kulusevski has been an instant hit since joining Tottenham and the 24-year-old might be keen on following in the former Juventus player’s footsteps.

Karlsson has 4 goals and 3 assists across all competitions this season and he was outstanding for AZ Alkmaar last season. The 24-year-old managed to score 21 goals and pick up 16 assists across all competitions last year.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has the potential to develop into an important player for Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer for him in the coming months

A January move could help Tottenham improve during the second half of the season and push for a place in the Champions league. However, AZ Alkmaar might not be keen on losing a key player midway through the season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club is likely to be a tempting proposition for the Swedish finger and he could improve immensely while working with a world-class coach like Antonio Conte. A move to Tottenham would be the ideal step up in the player’s career right now and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can get a deal across the line.