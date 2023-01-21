What Tottenham target said about move after transfer talks took place this week

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are trying to bring in Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro this January and speaking about the links to London, the right-back has said he is happy at his current club. 

Tottenham held talks with Sporting on Monday regarding a deal for Porro but a move is far from being complete as more talks are scheduled in order to bring the 23-year-old to North London, reports the Daily Mail.

Speaking about the links to Spurs, the Sporting defender told SportTV via Fabrizio Romano: “I’m not talking about the possibilities on the market — about staying nor about leaving.

“I’m focused on Sporting and I’m happy here.”

More Stories / Latest News
‘I intend to stay’ – Liverpool star shares update on his future amid transfer links
Fabrizio Romano confirms 25-year-old will have his Everton medical today
Milan Skriniar agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer

According to the Mail, Porro has a £40m buy-out clause and so far Sporting do not want to sell their star until that fee is met – with Tottenham also reluctant to match that asking price.

Porro could be an excellent signing for Tottenham as the Spaniard has a very high attacking output for a wing-back, which is an important role in Antonio Conte’s system. The 23-year-old has scored two goals and assisted a further 10 across 23 matches this season and it is why Sporting do not want to let him go for less than £40m.

There is a long way to go in the negotiations but as of now, Porro is focused and happy at Sporting.

More Stories Pedro Porro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.