Video: Alisson pulls of stunning save to deny Benoit Badiashile a certain goal

Liverpool are lucky to go into the break without conceding a goal.
Chelsea had the ball inside the back of the net in the first three minutes but Liverpool were given a a second chance with the VAR decision going their way.
And they would have scored again if it was not for Alisson Becker.
A brilliant cross from a free-kick came straight to Badiashile who produced a header at the goal but his attempt was saved sensationally by the Brazilian.
Alisson keeps out Benoît Badiashile ?
Chance of the game so far falls Chelsea's way, but Alisson prevents Badiashile from scoring his first Chelsea goal! pic.twitter.com/xOZFygWoHt
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2023
Footage courtesy: BT Sports
32'
— zack? FAST GOALS (@GoalsZack) January 21, 2023
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 21, 2023