Video: Alisson pulls of stunning save to deny Benoit Badiashile a certain goal

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are lucky to go into the break without conceding a goal.

Chelsea had the ball inside the back of the net in the first three minutes but Liverpool were given a a second chance with the VAR decision going their way.

And they would have scored again if it was not for Alisson Becker.

A brilliant cross from a free-kick came straight to Badiashile who produced a header at the goal but his attempt was saved sensationally by the Brazilian.

Watch the save below:

 

Footage courtesy: BT Sports

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories Alisson Becker Benoit Badiashile

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.