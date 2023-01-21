Video: Alisson pulls of stunning save to deny Benoit Badiashile a certain goal

Liverpool are lucky to go into the break without conceding a goal.

Chelsea had the ball inside the back of the net in the first three minutes but Liverpool were given a a second chance with the VAR decision going their way.

And they would have scored again if it was not for Alisson Becker.

A brilliant cross from a free-kick came straight to Badiashile who produced a header at the goal but his attempt was saved sensationally by the Brazilian.

Alisson keeps out Benoît Badiashile ? Chance of the game so far falls Chelsea's way, but Alisson prevents Badiashile from scoring his first Chelsea goal! pic.twitter.com/xOZFygWoHt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2023

