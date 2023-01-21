Video: “It’s expensive” – Liverpool owner John Henry booed heavily by angry Boston Red Sox fans

Liverpool and Boston Red Sox owner John Henry was booed by fans of the Baseball team at an event on Friday night as they expressed their frustrations held over the last three years.

The hierarchy of the Baseball franchise took to the stage at the Red Sox Winter Weekend at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield and they hoped it would be a joyful event in anticipation of spring training approaching but it quickly went off the rails as fans let their frustrations be heard.

Their annoyance goes back to the trade of their star player Mookie Betts in 2020 and many things that have happened since.

Some Liverpool fans also have their frustrations with the American owners as although they have spent money over the last two windows, many feel they should have signed a midfielder last summer.

FSG are likely saving up money to make a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham this summer but many still feel they should be recruiting another midfielder during the current window.

John Henry met with tons of boos from Red Sox Nation. pic.twitter.com/1lyXVMQNFa — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) January 20, 2023