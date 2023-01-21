Video: Jordan Henderson admits he has not been good enough to play for Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is having a really difficult season in a Red shirt and the midfielder has admitted that he has found it really tough since returning home from the World Cup in Qatar.

Henderson and Liverpool in general have performed terribly since club football resumed following the World Cup break and the Merseyside club welcome fellow strugglers Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday.

Ahead of that clash with the Blues, Henderson has admitted that he has found it tough since returning and that he has not been at the level required to play for Liverpool.

Henderson opens up about recent Liverpool form following World Cup break

When asked how it has been for him since returning from the World Cup, the Liverpool captain said to BT Sport: “I think I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t been hard. Looking back, it took a lot more out of us than I thought.

“Last few weeks, energy levels and stuff, general mood has been really difficult looking back over the last few weeks to perform to the levels that I’m capable of and that I need to be at to play for this team.

“So, it’s been tough, but there is no other option; I’ve just got to keep going, keep trying to improve and keep trying to fight to get that good feeling because it has been tough since returning over the last few weeks.”