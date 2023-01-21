West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly under a lot of pressure to turn things around at the London club.

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table and they are in real danger of going down this season.

The Hammers have picked up just four wins from 19 league matches and their faltering attack has been the main reason why they are struggling right now. They have scored just 15 goals in 19 league matches this season and no other side has scored fewer goals than them in the league.

The Hammers have completed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa and it remains to be seen whether he can transform their fortunes during the second half of the campaign.

According to reports, West Ham are lining up potential alternatives if Moyes fails to deliver the necessary results.

Apparently, the Scottish manager could be sacked if the results do not improve soon and former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been identified as a potential candidate.

Dean Jones said to GMS: “I’m even hearing the potential of Sean Dyche coming into West Ham might be realistic at the moment. “But obviously, if they lose to Everton, it’s going to be a pretty poisonous atmosphere at West Ham and at that point David Moyes will be a dead man walking.”

Dyche has considerable experience managing underdog sides and he could do an impressive job at West Ham. His conservative approach and defensive discipline could help West Ham improve and survive the relegation battle this season.

For now, the club hierarchy have kept their faith in Moyes and it remains to be seen whether he can repay them.