West Ham United have set their sights on Manchester United’s Scott McTominay as a long-term replacement for Declan Rice.

Rice is expected to leave the club this summer with Chelsea, United and Arsenal all in the race for his signature. The England international has been invaluable to the Irons in recent years and is the current club captain, meaning he will leave behind big boots to fill.

According to ExWHUEmployee via West Ham Central on Twitter, the Hammers board believe they’ve found their Rice successor in the form of McTominay. The Scotland international is a graduate of the Red Devils’ academy at Carrington and has been a key member of the first team setup in recent seasons.

Scott McTominay is being considered as the long-term replacement for Declan Rice@ExWHUEmployee pic.twitter.com/0zGiVgQLH2 — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 21, 2023

Winter move not likely for McTominay

One thing for sure is that the 26-year-old will not be making any tracks away from Old Trafford this month, as Erik ten Hag is firm in his stance that the midfielder has a crucial role to play in Manchester for the second half of the campaign.