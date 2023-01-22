Alexis Sanchez makes it clear where his loyalties are ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has posted a telling video on social media ahead of today’s big game in the Premier League.

The Chilean forward, who controversially left the Gunners for a move to Old Trafford in January 2018, had a very mixed spell in English football, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see where his fondest memories came.

Sanchez was a star player for Arsenal between 2014 and 2018, but proved a spectacular flop at Man Utd, and later revealed that he regretted the move almost as soon as it happened, asking his agent if he could return to Arsenal after his first training session with the Red Devils, as reported by Sky Sports.

See below as Sanchez looked ahead to today’s game between his two old clubs by posting a goal scored for Arsenal against United…

The caption clearly expressed how emotional he felt at the mention by Arsenal’s Instagram account, saying: “You remembered me. I will never forget you too. You will always be in my heart. You were my first family in England, and everyone took good care of me especially the fans! All the best Gunners!!”

Sanchez will surely have angered a lot of Arsenal fans by leaving for one of their biggest rivals, but it seems he knows he got it badly wrong and still feels very fond of the north London giants.