Craig Dawson departed West Ham for Wolves this weekend but another Hammers star could be following him out the door.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have switched their attention to Harrison Ashby after missing out on Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresenda – whose move to Arsenal is getting closer.

Eddie Howe wants another right-back at St. James’ Park to provide cover for Kieran Trippier and they would prefer to bring that player in during the current window.

Ashby seems to be heading towards a London Stadium exit anyway, whether that be in this window or at the end of the season; therefore, this is a chance for West Ham to bring in a little bit of money for the 21-year-old, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The deal makes sense for all parties involved as Ashby would get to learn from one of the best right-backs in world football over the next few seasons.