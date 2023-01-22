Exclusive: Arsenal to finalise transfer within 24 hours, three other clubs were interested

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Arsenal are set to finalise the transfer of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior imminently, with the 22-year-old set to sign his contract with the Gunners in the next 24 hours.

Kiwior had impressed in Serie A, with a number of other big clubs also looking at him in recent times, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Romano has confirmed that the Poland international is closing in on his move to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having tracked the player for months, though he also had admirers in the form of Juventus, AC Milan and West Ham.

West Ham’s interest in Kiwior dates back to the summer, while Milan even held talks over a possible deal back in November, according to Romano.

Jakub Kiwior to Arsenal transfer is nearly done
More Stories / Latest News
Frank Lampard close to being sacked following West Ham loss – Everton’s 11th defeat
Michael Owen voices sympathy for Liverpool forward after missed chances against Chelsea
Steven Gerrard disagrees with James Milner post-match admission about Anfield’s pitch

“Arsenal have been tracking Kiwior for months; they already had contacts on player side before the World Cup, he will sign the contract within the next 24 hours,” Romano said.

“West Ham wanted him last summer, Juventus were scouting him and AC Milan negotiated with Spezia in November.”

Kiwior looks a fine young talent who should fit in well in Mikel Arteta’s squad, offering an option in defence and also defensive midfield.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jakub Kiwior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.