Exclusive: Arsenal to finalise transfer within 24 hours, three other clubs were interested

Arsenal are set to finalise the transfer of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior imminently, with the 22-year-old set to sign his contract with the Gunners in the next 24 hours.

Kiwior had impressed in Serie A, with a number of other big clubs also looking at him in recent times, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Romano has confirmed that the Poland international is closing in on his move to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having tracked the player for months, though he also had admirers in the form of Juventus, AC Milan and West Ham.

West Ham’s interest in Kiwior dates back to the summer, while Milan even held talks over a possible deal back in November, according to Romano.

“Arsenal have been tracking Kiwior for months; they already had contacts on player side before the World Cup, he will sign the contract within the next 24 hours,” Romano said.

“West Ham wanted him last summer, Juventus were scouting him and AC Milan negotiated with Spezia in November.”

Kiwior looks a fine young talent who should fit in well in Mikel Arteta’s squad, offering an option in defence and also defensive midfield.