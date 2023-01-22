Arsenal were ready to meet player’s €60m release clause but he snubbed transfer

Arsenal FC
Arsenal were reportedly ready to trigger the release clause of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but the player personally decided he’d rather stay at his current club.

The 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga and it seems the Gunners were prepared to pay big to sign him this January, only to be turned down as the player remains committed to Sociedad, according to Cadena SER.

Zubimendi might be a player worth looking at again for Arsenal, and indeed for other big clubs, as the report states his release clause is a perfectly affordable €60million.

Arsenal would do well to strengthen in midfield in the near future, with Declan Rice another big name seemingly on their agenda at the moment, according to the Guardian.

Martin Zubimendi in action against Man Utd in the Europa League
Zubimendi could be a fine alternative if Rice doesn’t work out, but of course it will require the north London giants to persuade the Spain international to make the move to the Premier League.

For the time being, it seems this is not part of Zubimendi’s plans, which will surely be a relief for Sociedad supporters.

