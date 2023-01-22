Arsenal vs Man Utd team news – Erik ten Hag decides Casemiro replacement

Arsenal host Manchester United in what could be considered one of the most important games of the season for both clubs.

Manchester United got the better of Arsenal in the first fixture between the sides in the Premier League this season in what was Mikel Arteta’s only defeat in the league this season.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to do the double over Arsenal which would see them go within five points of the league leaders.

With Casemiro suspended, Ten Hag opted to play Scott McTominay ahead of Fred as his replacement.

Manchester United will also lineup with a front three of Antony, Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford, with Anthony Martial unavailable.

Arsenal’s starting eleven isn’t too much of a surprise considering the players they’ve got out injured and the performances of those currently playing. However, new signing Leandro Trossard was signed before the deadline and will be on the bench this afternoon.

The front four of Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are undroppable at the moment and Arteta will be hoping they are capable of producing enough to beat Manchester United on this occasion.

