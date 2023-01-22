Arsene Wenger played a pivotal role in convincing Arsenal star Martin Odegaard to join the club.

Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on an initial loan deal before joining permanently. The Norwegian was one of the brightest young talents in the world when he burst onto the scene, so it wouldn’t have been easy for Arsenal to secure this deal with a host of clubs looking to sign him.

Now, The Athletic have reported that Arsenal legend Wenger stepped in to convince Odegaard to join the club by taking him out to dinner himself, despite leaving Arsenal years ago. The report claims that Manchester United were one of the clubs interested in signing Odegaard.

It shows how much Wenger still cares about the club and how important the signing of Odegaard would be to Arsenal. Wenger is one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the Premier League and it’s clear to see he’s got an eye for talent.

Odegaard is now the captain of Arsenal at such a young age and has been one of the best-performing players in the Premier League this season, so Arsenal have a lot to thank Wenger for in more ways than one.