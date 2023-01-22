Barcelona join several clubs in the race for Chelsea star

The signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk has numbered the days of Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and there are many clubs interested in signing the Moroccan winger.

The 29-year-old has been on the West London club’s transfer list for some time now but with the Blues signing a hoard of players recently, the Premier League club now need to sell some players to cooperate with financial fair play in the future.

Ziyech has played and contributed to Graham Potter’s team recently but once Chelsea’s injured stars return, the winger is then expected to return to the bench and could seek a move this January.

There are several clubs interested in the Morocco international and the latest are La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona are interested in taking Ziyech on loan for the rest of the season and the report states that the Catalan club are already negotiating with Chelsea over a deal.

The La Liga giants will face competition from the likes of Newcastle and Roma for the winger as it is uncertain, as of now, where the Morrocco international will end up.