Brilliant news coming out of Italy for Tottenham’s pursuit of £35m star

Tottenham are interested in bringing Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo to London this January and there is now brilliant news in their pursuit of the 23-year-old star.

According to a report from Sky Sports this week, Spurs are interested in signing Zaniolo but only want the Italy star on loan for the time being as Conte looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

The report states that Roma are not willing to accept a loan offer during this window as they only want to sell the 23-year-old to raise funds for other transfers.

The Serie A side are looking for £35m for Zaniolo but there is now good news coming out of Italy for Tottenham’s pursuit.

According to the Daily Mail, Roma are now willing to accept loan offers for Zaniolo but they must include an obligation to buy for £35m.

This would allow Spurs to save money for other targets during the current window whilst getting the Italian on a permanent deal this summer.

Zaniolo has a contract with Roma until 2024 and has played 17 times in all competitions this season – scoring two goals and assisting a further three.