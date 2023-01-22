Video: Media ignored these SHOCKING Chelsea chants at Liverpool fans in yesterday’s game

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

While there was a lot of focus on some Liverpool fans and their homophobic chanting at Chelsea supporters, some equally appalling chanting from the away end was seemingly completely glossed over by most media outlets.

Watch below as Chelsea fans can be clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ at Liverpool fans – a sickening reference to the Hillsborough disaster, which for many years has seen LFC supporters wrongly blamed for the horrific scenes which saw 97 innocent people lose their lives back in 1989.

It’s such a shame to see chanting like this going on at games, and it’s certainly a bit baffling that this particular chant didn’t get more attention…

More Stories / Latest News
‘We were good in the past’ – Guardiola makes honest Man City admission on current season
Everton interested in Chelsea star as they look to solve attacking problems
Liverpool summer signing set to leave after only 6 months at the club

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Anfield in what was ultimately a pretty forgettable game in terms of what went on on the field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.