Video: Media ignored these SHOCKING Chelsea chants at Liverpool fans in yesterday’s game

While there was a lot of focus on some Liverpool fans and their homophobic chanting at Chelsea supporters, some equally appalling chanting from the away end was seemingly completely glossed over by most media outlets.

Watch below as Chelsea fans can be clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ at Liverpool fans – a sickening reference to the Hillsborough disaster, which for many years has seen LFC supporters wrongly blamed for the horrific scenes which saw 97 innocent people lose their lives back in 1989.

It’s such a shame to see chanting like this going on at games, and it’s certainly a bit baffling that this particular chant didn’t get more attention…

Nothing gets a mention of this over the tannoy…. But sign Chelsea rents boys that gets a mention ???? pic.twitter.com/42b3auc4Fw — daniel jones (@jonesyYNWA) January 21, 2023

Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Anfield in what was ultimately a pretty forgettable game in terms of what went on on the field.