Chelsea remain determined to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion this month.

According to a report from the Mirror, the Blues have had a £55 million bid turned down by Brighton but they are not willing to give up on the transfer chase just yet.

Apparently, Chelsea will make an improved offer close to the midfielder’s £65 million valuation.

The 21-year-old has been an impressive player for Brighton since joining the club from Independiente Del Valle and Graham Potter is reportedly a huge admirer of the midfielder.

Potter was the one who signed the 21-year-old for Brighton and he is keen on a union at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Caicedo could prove to be a quality long-term addition.

Chelsea could lose key players like N’Golo Kante and Jorginho at the end of the season with both players nearing the end of their contracts at the London club. Potter will need to bring in adequate replacements for both players and Caicedo would be a superb long-term investment.

The 21-year-old Is already well-settled in the Premier League and he has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the country. He has the quality to play for a top club and make an immediate impact at Chelsea next season.

Caicedo will add composure, defensive cover, press resistance, and work ethic to the Chelsea midfield.

The report from Mirror adds that Liverpool and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see if his other suitors are prepared to come forward with a concrete offer this month as well. Chelsea will feel that the January window is their best opportunity to sign the player without fierce competition from their rivals.

The £65 million asking price is certainly affordable for a club with Chelsea’s resources and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Seagulls before the January window closes.