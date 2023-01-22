Arsenal are reportedly looking the most likely next destination for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who is a big fan of Mikel Arteta.

This is according to a report from the Guardian, who also name Chelsea and Manchester United as potential suitors for Rice, who would likely cost £100million or more.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, Ben Jacobs also stated Arsenal were likely to be in the mix for Rice, though he suggested the England international’s value had fallen to more like £70-75m.

The Guardian claim that Arteta looks to be key for Arsenal in their pursuit of Rice, with the Spanish tactician already planning how the 24-year-old would fit into his team.

This would be some statement by Arsenal if they could pull it off, with Rice undoubtedly one of the finest midfield players in Europe.

Chelsea would surely also benefit from a signing like that to replace ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both heading towards being out of contract at the end of this season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could also probably do well to sign Rice as an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, though they spent big on Casemiro in that position last summer.