Declan Rice has already chosen his next club

Declan Rice is expected to leave West Ham this summer and is the subject of interest for many of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, but it has been reported that the midfielder favours a move to one in particular.

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, Declan Rice is said to be favouring a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as he is excited by the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have made the England international their top target for the summer transfer window and are eying up a potential £80m move.

The 24-year-old is one of the best midfielders in England and the race for his signature will not be an easy one for Arsenal, despite both parties wanting the move to materialise as clubs such as Chelsea, Man United, and Man City could all get involved.

The recent saga with Mykhaylo Mudryk will have thought the Gunners this but it is good news for Arteta that Rice wants to play for him at the Emirates next season.