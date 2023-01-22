Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this month.

According to a report from 90min, the 22-year-old Serbian international striker has been offered to Manchester United along with a number of other European clubs.

The Italian outfit have had a disappointing season so far and they are already out of the Champions league. Furthermore, they have been handed a 15-point deduction in the league because of past transfer dealings.

The report from 90min claims that the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have been alerted to the striker’s availability as well. The Italian giants could be prepared to sell the player this month but they will look to recoup the amount they paid for him. Juventus reportedly shelled out around €80m for the player including add-ons.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money to secure his services.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need to bring in a recognized number nine and Vlahovic would be a superb long-term addition. Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford as their only reliable goal scorer.

Signing Vlahovic would add more quality and depth to the position. The Serbian could share the goal-scoring burden alongside the England international and help Manchester United finish the season strongly. The Red Devils are in a good position to secure Champions League qualification and they could be outsiders in the title race as well. Vlahovic could come in and help the club improve and perhaps end the season with a trophy.

The 22-year-old has been a proven goal-scorer in the Italian league over the last few years with 41 goals in his last two seasons and he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League as well.