‘Edu is a big admirer’: Journalist reacts to Arsenal’s links with 26-year-old

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Barcelona winger Raphinha in recent months.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal director Edu is a fan of the Brazilian winger and the corners tried to sign him during the summer transfer window before he joined the Spanish club.

Apparently, the player is still on Arsenal’s radar and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 26-year-old in the coming months.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “It makes a lot of sense, Arsenal’s interest in Raphinha. They were obviously very keen on signing him last summer before he moved to Barcelona, so I’m sure he has remained on the radar.

“Edu is a big admirer of his fellow Brazilian as well and thinks he could be a good fit for Arsenal.”

The former Leeds United winger has had a mixed campaign with Barcelona so far scoring 4 goals and picking up 6 assists across all competitions. Although he has impressed in some matches, the Brazilian has faced criticism as well.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to cash in on the player and bring in an upgrade at the end of the season.

Arsenal could definitely use more depth in the wide areas and they have already signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton this month. They were heavily linked with a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk but the Ukrainian ended up joining Chelsea instead.

Mikel Arteta has been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as his first-choice wingers. The Gunners need more options so that Arteta can rotate his squad and keep the players fresh.

Raphinha could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Brazilian has played in the Premier League and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.