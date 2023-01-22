Everton interested in Chelsea star as they look to solve attacking problems

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as they look to solve their attacking problems.

Ziyech has struggled to become a regular for Chelsea since making the move from Ajax. The Moroccan winger started their latest game against Liverpool and was impressive, but he could struggle when the likes of Joao Felix and Noni Madueke are available and when Mykhaylo Mudryk is sharp enough to start games.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to allow Ziyech to leave, but Everton are now going to test their resolve, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that Everton are interested in signing Ziyech on an initial loan deal. Ziyech worked with Everton manager Frank Lampard during his time at Chelsea which could be a positive for Ziyech, but there is a concern that Lampard won’t be in a job for too much longer.

After another disappointing result, it’s evident that Everton need reinforcements, but they may also need a change of manager as they sit second bottom of the Premier League table.

