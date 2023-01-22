Foden not in squad, Cancelo benched: Manchester City lineup to take on Wolves at Etihad

Pep Guardiola has named his starting lineup for Manchester City’s afternoon clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad.

A notable omission is Phil Foden, who has not been included in the matchday squad at all. It is currently unconfirmed whether this is due to injury or the manager’s preference.

Joao Cancelo will start the game on the bench, with 18-year-old Rico Lewis being rewarded with a start after an impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur midweek.

City are on the back of a 4-2 win

Guardiola was left furious after the Spurs win and demanded more from his players post-match after they conceded two goals in close proximity towards the closing stages of the first half. They were forced to complete a second-half comeback, similar to that of the last game of the season against Aston Villa.

A win can take City to within two points of league leaders Arsenal, who face Manchester United this afternoon in a highly-anticipated clash at the Emirates.