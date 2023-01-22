Former Chelsea striker and pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has given his verdict on the Blues’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League compared to Liverpool.

Chelsea currently sit in 10th place in the table and are level on points with ninth-placed Liverpool, who lead only through goal difference.

Compared to their successes in recent years, this season has been lacklustre at best. The clubs are 10 points away from Manchester United in fourth and face a vigorous fight to try and reach the Champions League places along with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Hasselbaink weighed in on the race for top four and suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side have a greater chance of moving up the table than his former team. He said (via Football Daily): “Liverpool have a bigger chance than Chelsea to catch them [Newcastle].”

Take a look at his comments in full below: