Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has now hit out at West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady for her comments regarding an independent regulator in football.

The former Manchester United defender has been campaigning for an independent regular to be brought in which would punish clubs for breaking financial rules.

West Ham vice-chairman Brady has recently expressed her views against the independent regulator and claimed that those wanting to abolish parachute payments after relegation from the Premier League do not understand football finance.

Her comments have not gone down well with the former England international and Neville has now tweeted that Brady shouldn’t be anywhere near deciding football’s future. He also stated that an independent regulator is on the way to the Premier League.

Karren Brady shouldn’t be anywhere near designing footballs future! The EPL are panicking as they know the Independent Regulator is on its way. ? https://t.co/Yn6NB5rfqT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 21, 2023

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League brings in an independent regulator in the coming years.

Apparently, the Premier League recognizes a need for reform and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The move would certainly bring more transparency in terms of finances and other regulations.