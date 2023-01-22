Former Premier League footballer Greg Halford has uploaded a video to his Twitter page of him throwing his ex’s belongings out of the window of his house.

The 38-year-old has played for the likes of Reading and Wolves in the Premier League, whilst also having spells for the likes of Portsmouth, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City.

Now, however, it seems all is not entirely great in Halford’s life as he aired out some dirty laundry…

Been far far to long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff. ? pic.twitter.com/HGAzfgcCx4 — Greg Halford (@GregHalford15) January 21, 2023

It’s not quite clear what’s gone on, but Halford clearly isn’t happy with his former partner and seems keen to make that well known.